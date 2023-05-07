WWE News: Zelina Vega Comments On Backlash Crowd Reaction, Lana In Puerto Rico For Show

– Zelina Vega had a huge amount of crowd support at last night’s WWE Backlash, and she took to social media to comment. Vega, who faced Rhea Ripley at the PPV, wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you. you’ll never know what tonight meant to me. I love you all so much. Still crying.”

– PWInsider reports that the former Lana and Rick Bassman were seen in Puerto Rico over the weekend.