WWE News: Zelina Vega Comments On Backlash Crowd Reaction, Lana In Puerto Rico For Show

May 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– Zelina Vega had a huge amount of crowd support at last night’s WWE Backlash, and she took to social media to comment. Vega, who faced Rhea Ripley at the PPV, wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you. you’ll never know what tonight meant to me. I love you all so much. Still crying.”

PWInsider reports that the former Lana and Rick Bassman were seen in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Lana, WWE Backlash, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

