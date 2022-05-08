wrestling / News
WWE’s The Bump Previews WrestleMania Backlash 2022
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
– The livestream has begun for today’s WrestleMania Backlash 2002 preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. Today’s show features appearances by The Usos and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. You can check out the livestream below:
More Trending Stories
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Spoiler on Imminent Return to Impact Wrestling
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds