WWE’s The Bump Previews WrestleMania Backlash 2022

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump WM Backlash Image Credit: WWE's The Bump Twitter

– The livestream has begun for today’s WrestleMania Backlash 2002 preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. Today’s show features appearances by The Usos and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. You can check out the livestream below:

