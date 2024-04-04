WWE’s Wrestlemania Store and The World Open Today In Philadelphia

WWE will open their Wrestlemania Superstore and The World today at the Philadelphia Convention Center from 11 AM ET to 12 AM. It is located at Hall B on 1101 Arch Street.

The World is described as an event with “a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.”

The lineup includes:

* WWE 2K24 gaming tournament with Xavier Woods, The Miz, R-Truth, Zelina Vega, Bayley and more.

* Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio on the main stage.

* Autograph signing sessions with Miz, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

* Photo op sessions with Pete Dunne, Carlito, Jinder Mahal, Dragon Lee and Chelsea Green.

There will be a live edition of the Bump today at 12:30 PM from The World.

PWInsider reports that The Rock will appear on the main stage from 4-4:15 PM.

WWE’s The Bump will return today at 12:30 PM EST on WWE’s social media platforms, the WWE Network and Peacock live from WWE’s The World.

The convention will have displays and sets for Judgment Day, ECW, Bray Wyatt, The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, WWE Championships and the WWE Hall of Fame. There will also be an interactive booth where fans can add themselves to the poster of Wrestlemania 40 and an area where they can do their own WWE entrance.