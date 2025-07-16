WWN Live Set To Livestream WWE ID Showcase Event on July 19

– WWN announced that it will be streaming the House of Champions ID Showcase, featuring WWE ID Prospects, live and free on Saturday, July 19. The livestream will be available at the WWNLive YouTube channel and Facebook. Here’s the full announcement:

WWN to Stream House of Champions presents the ID Showcase Featuring WWE ID Prospects Live for Free This Saturday

Clearwater, FL – WWN (World Wrestling Network) is proud to announce House of Champions presents ID Showcase, featuring WWE ID prospects, will stream live and free this Saturday, July 18th at 7 PM EDT on YouTube.com/WWNLive and Facebook.com/WWNPromotions.

This special event highlights the next generation of professional wrestling talent currently being evaluated through the WWE ID program—offering fans an exclusive look at tomorrow’s superstars in action today.

“We’re thrilled to provide this kind of access to fans and to spotlight the incredible talent making waves within the WWE ID system,” said Sal Hamaoui, President of WWN. “House of Champions presents ID Showcase is a unique opportunity for the public to witness the evolution of professional wrestling in real time.”

The event will take place at the House of Champions Pro Wrestling Training Center in Longwood, FL. For more info regarding this event please visit https://www.thehocpro.com/event-details/hoc-presents-id-showcase

Tune in live and join the conversation this Saturday, July 18th, at 7 PM on YouTube.com/WWNLive and Facebook.com/WWNPromotions.