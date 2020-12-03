WWNLive Announces Details on Saturday’s ACW Yuletide Beatings

– WWNLive announced the following details for the ACW Yuletide Beatings 2020 event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the WrestlePlex @ Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida. Here’s the full announcement:

WWN & American Combat Wrestling present

Yuletide Beatings 2020

Saturday, December 5th, 2020

Doors Open – 6:00 PM EST

Bell Time – 7:00 PM EST

WWN WrestlePlex @ Gulf View Event Center

9409 US Hwy 19

Port Richey, FL 34668

Tickets available at 5th Ave Jewelry & Pawn (8201 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668) and on Eventbrite.com!

VIP (if still available): $20 —- Day of Show $25

General Admission: $15 —- Day of show $20

*** KIDS 8 and under FREE with paid adult in GA Seating ***

Watch the Live Stream and Video-on-Demand at:

www.WWNLive.com

ClubWWN.lightcast.com

WWN Roku App

Club WWN Android App

Club WWN iOS App

Club WWN Amazon Fire TV App

Club WWN Apple TV App

Club WWN Android TV App

Club WWN Facebook Page

FITE TV

ACW Heavyweight Championship Fatal Fourway

Sideshow vs. Steven Frick vs. Mike Orlando w/ Allie Recks vs. WWN-TC Rookie Jake Sterling

ACW Women’s Championship Match

Avery Taylor defends vs. Allie Recks

ACW Tag Team Championship Re-Match

The Rapture of Jay Sky & Richard King w/ Jarrett Diaz defend vs. The Metro Brothers of JC & Chris Metro w/ Skinny Vinny

Grudge Match #1

OAO of ACW Combat Champion Danny Vincent & Troy Hollywood vs. Steve Pena & Nino Cruz w/ Donovan

Grudge Match #2

Sam C vs. “The Animal” Tyler Baker

ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match

Bobby Flaco defends vs. Sebastian Cage

Will The Bounty Be Collected!?

Francisco Ciatso & Storm Thomas vs. The American Murder Society of Steve Off and Alex Reiman

Special Attraction Match – “The Foreman” Must Wrestle With One Arm Tied Up!

“The Foreman” Richard Stevens vs. Lil Jay

WWN Freestyle

Ariel Dominguez vs. Jarrett Diaz of The Rapture vs. Jay Vera vs. D’Lo Jordan