WWNLive Announces Details on Saturday’s ACW Yuletide Beatings
– WWNLive announced the following details for the ACW Yuletide Beatings 2020 event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the WrestlePlex @ Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida. Here’s the full announcement:
WWN & American Combat Wrestling present
Yuletide Beatings 2020
Saturday, December 5th, 2020
Doors Open – 6:00 PM EST
Bell Time – 7:00 PM EST
WWN WrestlePlex @ Gulf View Event Center
9409 US Hwy 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
Tickets available at 5th Ave Jewelry & Pawn (8201 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668) and on Eventbrite.com!
VIP (if still available): $20 —- Day of Show $25
General Admission: $15 —- Day of show $20
*** KIDS 8 and under FREE with paid adult in GA Seating ***
Watch the Live Stream and Video-on-Demand at:
www.WWNLive.com
ClubWWN.lightcast.com
WWN Roku App
Club WWN Android App
Club WWN iOS App
Club WWN Amazon Fire TV App
Club WWN Apple TV App
Club WWN Android TV App
Club WWN Facebook Page
FITE TV
ACW Heavyweight Championship Fatal Fourway
Sideshow vs. Steven Frick vs. Mike Orlando w/ Allie Recks vs. WWN-TC Rookie Jake Sterling
ACW Women’s Championship Match
Avery Taylor defends vs. Allie Recks
ACW Tag Team Championship Re-Match
The Rapture of Jay Sky & Richard King w/ Jarrett Diaz defend vs. The Metro Brothers of JC & Chris Metro w/ Skinny Vinny
Grudge Match #1
OAO of ACW Combat Champion Danny Vincent & Troy Hollywood vs. Steve Pena & Nino Cruz w/ Donovan
Grudge Match #2
Sam C vs. “The Animal” Tyler Baker
ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match
Bobby Flaco defends vs. Sebastian Cage
Will The Bounty Be Collected!?
Francisco Ciatso & Storm Thomas vs. The American Murder Society of Steve Off and Alex Reiman
Special Attraction Match – “The Foreman” Must Wrestle With One Arm Tied Up!
“The Foreman” Richard Stevens vs. Lil Jay
WWN Freestyle
Ariel Dominguez vs. Jarrett Diaz of The Rapture vs. Jay Vera vs. D’Lo Jordan
