wXw Not Taping Any More Shows For The Rest of the Year

wXw has announced on their official website that their wrestling academy has been shut down and they will hold no more tapings in 2020. This is due to lockdown measures in Germany regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement, translated to English, reads: “After last week’s federal-state decision, the current partial lockdown in Germany was extended. The wXw Wrestling Academy will remain closed until January 3rd, 2021.

Our government politicians are preparing for longer lasting restrictions in the new year as well. As announced, we have optioned taping dates for new storyline content for January, February and March for the new year. We have canceled our taping date at the beginning of January after the new resolutions, as we no longer consider it possible to receive appropriate permits for this time.

With the current Corona Protection Regulation NRW, recordings of wXwNOW content in our studio in Essen are only possible to an extremely limited extent. Popular formats outside the ring such as wXw Timeline cannot currently be produced either.

After the Catch Grand Prix Final on December 13th. We will therefore no longer have regular story-related wXw content until at least the end of February. We are currently working on a little surprise for wXwNOW subscribers for between the years and have two concepts for formats that can currently be produced from the Archive & Talk areas, which we will release on wXwNOW in January 2021 .

If you would like to support wXw during this time: The best support for us is to run your wXwNOW subscription even during the times with less content.“