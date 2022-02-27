wrestling / News
wXw To Stream 2022 16 Carat Gold Tournament ‘Near-Live’
wXw is set to stream this year’s 16 Carat Gold Tournament “near live” for the first time. The promotion has announced that this year’s tournament will be available on their wXwNOW service so fans who can’t attend due to COVID restrictions will be able to see the show.
You can see the full announcement below, per PWInsider:
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2022 near-live on wXwNOW
As a lot of fans are still unable to attend this year’s 16 Carat Gold festival due to covid restrictions, we have come up with a solution for everyone staying at home.
We will do a four camera live edit of all three evening shows (Night 1 to 3) and of AMBITION 13. Live commentary in English will be done by Dave Bradshaw & Andy Jackson. All three events will stream near-live on wXwNOW. As soon as an event goes to intermission, that half will be available on wXwNOW in a special near-live edit.
This is part of the regular wXwNOW.com subscription without any additional extra cost. wXwNOW is available for 9.99 EUR per month and provides access to around 1.800 hours of wXw content plus events from various other promotions.
Opening round matches for this year’s 16 Carat tournament are:
Jonathan Gresham v. Bobby Gunns
Biff Busick v. Michael Knight
LuFisto v. Dennis Cash Dullnig
Shigehiro Irie v. Senza Volto
Vincent Heisenberg v. Cara Noir
Ace Romero v. Maggot
Robert Dreissker v. Fuminori Abe
Aigle Blanc v. Peter Tihanyi
wXw 16 Carat Gold takes place on March 4th to 6th in Oberhausen, Germany.
