X-Pac Wishes He Could Relive DX’s Invasion of WCW

– During a recent edition of The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was asked if there was any particular moment from the Attitude Era he would like to relive. X-Pac cited the night D-Generation X attempted to invade WCW Nitro in Norfolk, Virginia on April 27, 1998.

X-Pac said on the moment, “It would be when we invaded Nitro in Norfolk. It was just such a mind-blowing thing to do at the time. No one had really done that. I didn’t do a lot of thinking – what happens if we do get inside. I was just like, ‘Let’s get inside. [laughs’]”