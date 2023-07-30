Xavier Woods Reveals His Favorite Member of DaParty, Talks Favorite Game

Xavier Woods recently weighed in on his favorite member of his gaming foursome known as DaParty. Woods was part of the group from his UpUpDownDown channel along with Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli, and he named Cole (aka CHUGS) as his favorite during a conversation on the Superstar Crossover podcast. (Of note, the question came from Cole.) You can check the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his favorite DaParty member: “Oh man, I guess I will say CHUGS because he is the kindest of the bunch. He’s the nicest of the [four] of us. He just takes a beating from Breeze constantly, verbally. The verbal abuse that Breeze puts on him is — I don’t know how he deals with it. So, he’s my favorite because of his patience.”

On his current favorite game: “Tekken 7. It’s the latest one. Eight is about to come out fairly soon, hopefully. My favorite game was Mario Kart Double Dash on the GameCube. that Mario Kart is unreal. Tekken 7 is probably the game in the past two or three years I put the most time into because we play it so much in the locker room. It got to the point where we were mashing buttons. Then, it got to the point where we were kind of learning combos. Then it got to the point where we’re sidestepping, and counter-comboing, and doing other stuff. So we’re legitimately growing as a Tekken community in the locker room. I just spent so much of my time and just jumped into it. So that’s my game right now.”