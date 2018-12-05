wrestling / News
Various News: XFL Host Cities Tweet About Today’s Announcements, Impact’s KM & Fallah Bahh Release New Christmas Book For Children
– Following today’s XFL press conference, the XFL and XFL home cities posted the following about today’s announcements…
You know the cities & stadiums. Now it’s time to secure your seats. Why wait? Make your season ticket deposit today to confirm your place in league history.https://t.co/pbik6SxjZj @XFLNY @XFLDallas @XFLHouston @XFLLosAngeles @XFLStLouis @XFLSeattle @XFLTampaBay @XFLDC pic.twitter.com/LK56VKj4Mq
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018
We're just 1⃣ hour away!#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/4845zXMDIY
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018
#XFL2020:@XFLNY @XFLDallas @XFLHouston @XFLLosAngeles @XFLStLouis @XFLSeattle @XFLTampaBay @XFLDC pic.twitter.com/mTVs1lUHWP
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 5, 2018
IT’S OFFICIAL: The new-look #XFL is proud to be coming to New York and playing at @MLStadium, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/KF0BBLebbK #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/2Uz2MFrTsJ
— XFL New York (@XFLNY) December 5, 2018
JUST ANNOUNCED: The reimagined #XFL is thrilled to be coming to Dallas and excited to play at the new @GlobeLifePark, beginning in 2020!
Make your season ticket deposit today at https://t.co/NtbEPrMaYM#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/yVW5xm8Fs3
— XFL Dallas (@XFLDallas) December 5, 2018
HEY HOUSTON!
The #XFL is proud to be coming to your city and excited to take the field at @UHouston’s TDECU
Stadium, beginning in 2020!
Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/nAJ9wKXjUZ#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/CGnMj6e1Cs
— XFL Houston (@XFLHouston) December 5, 2018
What’s up, L.A.? We could not be more excited to be bringing an #XFL team back to Los Angeles and we look forward to kicking things off in 2020 at the @StubHubCenter in Carson!
Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/oo0olc6Ja6#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FcxSr1V2Cv
— XFL Los Angeles (@XFLLosAngeles) December 5, 2018
IT’S TRUE! Football is returning to St. Louis and we are thankful that we get to bring an #XFL team to The Dome at America’s Center, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/uEGIaiqSCp #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fcWjkzge3E
— XFL St Louis (@XFLStLouis) December 5, 2018
IT’S OFFICIAL! The #XFL is coming to Seattle and we could not be more excited to kick off our inaugural season at @CenturyLink_Fld in 2020. Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/VTCQIQtRly⁰#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5FEJ3T9TYF
— XFL Seattle (@XFLSeattle) December 5, 2018
IT’S TRUE, TAMPA BAY!
The #XFL is excited to become part of your sun-soaked community, and will call @RJStadium home when we kick off in 2020. Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/QE8CGAX3Dz#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/idlx03vXzW
— XFL Tampa Bay (@XFLTampaBay) December 5, 2018
JUST ANNOUNCED: We are excited to bring an #XFL team to our Nation's Capital and to bring the gridiron to the beautiful, brand-new @AudiField. Make your season ticket deposit now at https://t.co/gIoPZmf42c pic.twitter.com/mhl5MD50bX
— XFL Washington DC (@XFLDC) December 5, 2018
– Impact’s KM & Fallah Bahh have announced that they are the latest wrestlers to release a children’s book. The book is titled Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Brawl…
Absolutely amazing news I’ve been waiting to share with everyone. Officially out NOW and soon to be in all major book stores is Fallah Bahh & My very own Children’s Christmas book!!! Thank you so much Mark Poulton & Derrick Eason for making this possible. Available now on Amazon pic.twitter.com/6WYhfSt5FM
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@ImpactKM) December 5, 2018