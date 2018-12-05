Various News: XFL Host Cities Tweet About Today’s Announcements, Impact’s KM & Fallah Bahh Release New Christmas Book For Children

– Following today’s XFL press conference, the XFL and XFL home cities posted the following about today’s announcements…

IT’S OFFICIAL: The new-look #XFL is proud to be coming to New York and playing at @MLStadium, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/KF0BBLebbK #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/2Uz2MFrTsJ — XFL New York (@XFLNY) December 5, 2018

JUST ANNOUNCED: The reimagined #XFL is thrilled to be coming to Dallas and excited to play at the new @GlobeLifePark, beginning in 2020!

Make your season ticket deposit today at https://t.co/NtbEPrMaYM#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/yVW5xm8Fs3 — XFL Dallas (@XFLDallas) December 5, 2018

HEY HOUSTON! The #XFL is proud to be coming to your city and excited to take the field at @UHouston’s TDECU

Stadium, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/nAJ9wKXjUZ#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/CGnMj6e1Cs — XFL Houston (@XFLHouston) December 5, 2018

What’s up, L.A.? We could not be more excited to be bringing an #XFL team back to Los Angeles and we look forward to kicking things off in 2020 at the @StubHubCenter in Carson!

Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/oo0olc6Ja6#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FcxSr1V2Cv — XFL Los Angeles (@XFLLosAngeles) December 5, 2018

IT’S TRUE! Football is returning to St. Louis and we are thankful that we get to bring an #XFL team to The Dome at America’s Center, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/uEGIaiqSCp #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fcWjkzge3E — XFL St Louis (@XFLStLouis) December 5, 2018

IT’S OFFICIAL! The #XFL is coming to Seattle and we could not be more excited to kick off our inaugural season at @CenturyLink_Fld in 2020. Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/VTCQIQtRly⁰#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5FEJ3T9TYF — XFL Seattle (@XFLSeattle) December 5, 2018

IT’S TRUE, TAMPA BAY! The #XFL is excited to become part of your sun-soaked community, and will call @RJStadium home when we kick off in 2020. Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/QE8CGAX3Dz#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/idlx03vXzW — XFL Tampa Bay (@XFLTampaBay) December 5, 2018

JUST ANNOUNCED: We are excited to bring an #XFL team to our Nation's Capital and to bring the gridiron to the beautiful, brand-new @AudiField. Make your season ticket deposit now at https://t.co/gIoPZmf42c pic.twitter.com/mhl5MD50bX — XFL Washington DC (@XFLDC) December 5, 2018

