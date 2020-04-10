XFL Lays Off All Employees, Suspends All Operations

In a post on Twitter, ESPN reporter Field Yates said that the XFL has laid off all of its employees and all operations have been suspended. This comes after the XFL prematurely ended its inaugural season last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some of its players signed with the NFL. Another report from the call suggested that the words thrown around were ‘shut down.’ The XFL will pay all of their employees through Sunday. There’s no word on when or if it will resume operations.

Yates wrote: “NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero added: “The XFL just held a conference call in which all employees were told the league is suspending operations. Said one: “The word they used was ‘shut down’.”

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said: “Employees are being paid through Sunday. After that, could be curtains. There was no discussion of when operations could restart, source says.”

