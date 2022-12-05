Xia Brookside Discusses NXT UK Hiatus And Her Future Goals

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Xia Brookside talked about her experiences with NXT UK and her reaction when the promotion announced its hiatus prior to the launch of NXT Europe (per Fightful). Brookside also shared some details about what she hopes and plans for the future in her wrestling career. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On her disappointment upon hearing about the halt of NXT UK: “For sure. It’s been the last four years of my life, and I feel like it’s been such a big part of my life. I debuted with the WWE when I was 18, 19 years old. I was still a teenager. Yeah, I’m at the end of my teenage years, but it was such a huge part of my life. How much do you change between the ages of 19 and 24 now? That’s huge. So much development happens in that time, and all of my mind happened on TV for everyone to see. We weren’t touring here. We weren’t touring, doing live events. Everything that we did was filmed. Every show that we did went on TV. There wasn’t room for error. So any error or any things that didn’t go ‘right’, for example, they were on TV. I was learning on TV. It’s just crazy.”

On her focus and goals looking toward the future: “I’ve grown so much in that time that when it’s taken away from you, you’re like, hang on a minute. I just bought a house. I’m getting married. There’s so much coming up, and I was just like, ‘What do I do?’ Then I just checked myself and I was like, ‘Well, you were doing it before, Xia. You’re fine.’ Then that’s when I was like, ‘No, I’m just gonna keep going. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing. I’m gonna hold my head up. I’m gonna do interviews like this and remind myself who I am, remind myself why I started wrestling. Because I feel like that’s the most important thing. Everyone has setbacks, but it’s what you do with them. One day, I hope to wrestle in that ring again. I hope to wrestle for the WWE, I wanna be in America. But there’s so many many things that I can do now too. I wanna go to IMPACT and wrestle Mickie James. That would be crazy. I’m just gonna take everything that’s happened and see what crazy life I can bring myself. I wouldn’t have wrestled in Poland last weekend if I was still with them. It’s an adventure. Let’s just hit every step of the journey and have fun with it.”