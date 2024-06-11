Xia Lee To Compete At WCP Queen Of Indies

wrestling / News
Xia Lee will be in action at WCP Queen of Indies in August. West Coast Pro announced that Lee, the former Xia Lee, will be in action at the August 17th show in San Francisco, California.
Lee exited WWE in April. The announcement reads:
“Queen of indies update
XIA LEE will compete at Queen of Indies!
QUEEN OF INDIES!
Saturday, August 17th 2024
The United Irish Culture Center
San Francisco, Ca
Get your tickets now!
http://qoitickets.com”
