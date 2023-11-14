wrestling / News
Xia Li & Lyra Valkyria ‘Warriors Tea Ceremony’ Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria will have a “Warriors Tea Ceremony” on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, the NXT Women’s Champion was seen backstage studying tape of Li when a video played with an invitation to Valkyria for the ceremony on tomorrow’s show. Lyra accepted the invite.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey
* Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin
* Alpha Academy appear on The Supernova Sessions
* Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria have a Warriors Tea Ceremony
We're spilling some tea…#WWENXT Women's Champion @Real_Valkyria received one intriguing invitation! 👀 pic.twitter.com/D4lLtMNV8e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight
- Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps