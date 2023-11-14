Xia Li & Lyra Valkyria ‘Warriors Tea Ceremony’ Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria will have a “Warriors Tea Ceremony” on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, the NXT Women’s Champion was seen backstage studying tape of Li when a video played with an invitation to Valkyria for the ceremony on tomorrow’s show. Lyra accepted the invite.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey

* Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

* Alpha Academy appear on The Supernova Sessions

* Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria have a Warriors Tea Ceremony