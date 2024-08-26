wrestling / News
Xia Zhao Set For TJPW Debut At Wrestle Princess V
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
The former Xia Li is set to make her debut for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling at the company’s Wrestle Princess V. TJPW announced on Sunday that Xia Zhao will compete at the September 22nd show, teaming with Mizuki against VENY and Yuki Kamifuku.
Also announced for the show were:
* TJPW Princess of Princess Championship Match: Miu Watanabe vs. Ryo Mizunami
* TJPW Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Suzume & Arisu Endo vs. Miyu Yamashita and Maki Itoh
* Emi Sakura vs. Shoko Nakajima
9月22日幕張メッセ『WRESTLE PRINCESS Ⅴ』で未詩vs水波のタイトルマッチ決定！ ザイア初来日！ 中島翔子vsさくらえみのシングルマッチ！ アジャ＆マックス＆ぽむがトリオ結成、スペシャルレフェリーにSKE48の青木詩織！https://t.co/3CjX59g4u5#tjpw #SKE48#tjpwWP5 pic.twitter.com/vfoxvdMjiT
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) August 25, 2024