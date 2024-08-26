Xia Zhao Set For TJPW Debut At Wrestle Princess V

The former Xia Li is set to make her debut for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling at the company’s Wrestle Princess V. TJPW announced on Sunday that Xia Zhao will compete at the September 22nd show, teaming with Mizuki against VENY and Yuki Kamifuku.

Also announced for the show were:

* TJPW Princess of Princess Championship Match: Miu Watanabe vs. Ryo Mizunami

* TJPW Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Suzume & Arisu Endo vs. Miyu Yamashita and Maki Itoh

* Emi Sakura vs. Shoko Nakajima