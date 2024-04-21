Xyon Quinn Comments On His WWE Release In Vignette

Xyon Quinn released a vignette commenting on his release from WWE. The former NXT star was among five people released by the company on Friday, and he posted a video to his Instagram account to comment on his exit.

“I remember my first fight,” he says in the video (per Fightful). “The way it felt. The way I hurt his heart beat faster and faster, his eyes so wide. I never felt so powerful. So alive. When he begged me to stop, I remember that… I just snapped. That happened sometimes. I try to control it, but I guess I’m a little unpredictable, unhinged, you might say, I’m a ghost. Boo.”

Quinn, like the other four talents released, reportedly has a 90-day non-compete clause. Quinn, who is now just going by Xyon, referenced this in the caption where he wrote: