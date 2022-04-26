wrestling / News

Xyon Quinn Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT

April 26, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Xyon Quinn WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Xyon Quinn has been pulled from tonight’s NXT because he isn’t medically cleared to compete. No details on Quinn’s injury are currently available. He wrestled on last week’s NXT against Wes Lee.

Quinn was scheduled to face Tony Dangelo on tonight’s show. It remains to be seen if Dangelo will still be in action on the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Xyon Quinn, Ashish

More Stories

loading