wrestling / News
Xyon Quinn Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT
April 26, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Xyon Quinn has been pulled from tonight’s NXT because he isn’t medically cleared to compete. No details on Quinn’s injury are currently available. He wrestled on last week’s NXT against Wes Lee.
Quinn was scheduled to face Tony Dangelo on tonight’s show. It remains to be seen if Dangelo will still be in action on the show.
JUST IN: @XyonQuinnWWE is not medically cleared to compete in tonight's scheduled match against @TonyDangeloWWE on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/XGrsErxRvv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- FTR on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Them Back, How It’s Not Always ‘About the Money’
- William Regal Recalls Jon Moxley Joining FCW In 2011, How Moxley’s Promo Skills Got Him Noticed
- Kevin Owens On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return, Cody Helping Change The Industry With AEW
- Mandy Rose in a Bikini, Carmella on Her Honeymoon Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos