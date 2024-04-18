YOH To Miss NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that YOH will miss the Best of the Super Juniors tournament due to suffering a recent shoulder injury. A replacement will be named at a future time. YOH was injured at Sakura Genesis, as he dislocated his shoulder and had labrum damage.

During a match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis, YOH sustained an injury that necessitated the match being stopped. YOH went on to have a full medical assessment, and it has been determined that YOH sustained a dislocated left shoulder as well as damage to the shoulder labrum.

As a result of his injury, YOH will not compete in Best of the Super Jr. 31, beginning May 11 in Chiba. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing YOH wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. A replacement for YOH in the tournament will be announced at a later date.

NJPW joins fans in wishing YOH a full and fast recovery.