YOH’s Partner Announced For NJPW Super Junior Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that YOH’s partner in the Super Junior Tag League will be Michinoku Pro’s MUSASHI. YOH showed up at a Michinoku Pro event over the weekend as a special guest and addressed the crowd. Here’s the updated list of teams:
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – Debut entry. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions
* YOH & MUSHASHI – Debut entry
* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – Debut entry
* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) – 2nd entry 2nd consecutive
* Master Wato & El Desperado – Debut entry
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) – Debut entry
* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi – Debut entry
* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)- Debut entry
The tournament begins on October 21 and concludes at Power Struggle on November 4.
