YOH’s Partner Announced For NJPW Super Junior Tag League

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that YOH’s partner in the Super Junior Tag League will be Michinoku Pro’s MUSASHI. YOH showed up at a Michinoku Pro event over the weekend as a special guest and addressed the crowd. Here’s the updated list of teams:

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – Debut entry. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions
* YOH & MUSHASHI – Debut entry
* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – Debut entry
* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) – 2nd entry 2nd consecutive
* Master Wato & El Desperado – Debut entry
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) – Debut entry
* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi – Debut entry
* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)- Debut entry

The tournament begins on October 21 and concludes at Power Struggle on November 4.

