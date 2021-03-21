YOH Returns at New Japan Cup Final, Issues Title Challenge for Roppongi 3K at Sakura Genesis

– During today’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2021 Final event, YOH of Roppongi 3K made a surprise appearance. YOH has recently been on the injury shelf since last July due to a torn ACL.

During his appearance, YOH said he will be back in the ring on April 4 at Sakura Genesis in Ryogoku, Japan. On behalf of Roppongi 3K, he asked for an IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team title shot for the team against current champions El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Previously, he and SHO had to pass on the title shot due to injury. El Desperado and Kanemaru have not yet officially accepted the challenge. Today’s New Japan Cup Final event is now available to stream on NJPW World.