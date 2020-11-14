YOSHI-HASHI on His Moment With Kazuchika Okada After NEVER 6-Man Title Win

– YOSHI-HASHI recently sat down to answer fan questions for NJPW1972.com on various topics. Below are some highlights:

On Kazuchika Okada putting the NEVER Openweight 6-man tag title belt on him: “He and I trained together, went on excursion at the same time, came back together and joined CHAOS. We’ve always been together, and I put everything into that match, so that moment really did feel great,” YOSHI-HASHI said.

YOSHI-HASHI on the red stripes on his gear that are similar to Shinsuke Nakamura’s design: “Yeah, that’s from the same friend. He said ‘You and Nakamura were tight so why don’t we pay tribute a little?’ and put those in there.”

His thoughts on Great-O-Khan coming back and forming The Empire with Will Ospreay: “Well, I think Great-O-Khan coming back was a real shock, and I never thought he would pair up with Will Ospreay. I’m interested to see what The Empire do next.”

On not seeing Will Ospreay’s betrayal and leaving CHAOS coming: “Not at all. With COVID, he hadn’t been around for so long, and then in the G1 we were in different blocks so I didn’t see him. It all happened without me…”