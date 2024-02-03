YOSHI-HASHI Says He’s Re-Signed With NJPW

YOSHI-HASHI has reupped with NJPW, as he announced on Friday. As you can see below, the NJPW star announced on his fan site blog that he’s signed a new contract with the company.

Ciaran on Twitter noted that YOSHI-HASHI wrote:

“I renewed my contract with NJPW this year. I strongly believe that I will continue to work even harder here in the ring of NJPW and not lose to Okada and Tama-chan.”

