YOSHI-HASHI Says He’s Re-Signed With NJPW
February 3, 2024 | Posted by
YOSHI-HASHI has reupped with NJPW, as he announced on Friday. As you can see below, the NJPW star announced on his fan site blog that he’s signed a new contract with the company.
Ciaran on Twitter noted that YOSHI-HASHI wrote:
“I renewed my contract with NJPW this year. I strongly believe that I will continue to work even harder here in the ring of NJPW and not lose to Okada and Tama-chan.”
