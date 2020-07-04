YOSHI-HASHI, YOH Out of NJPW Shows Due To Injury

YOSHI-HASHI and YOH will miss upcoming NJPW shows due to knee injuries. NJPW announced on Friday that YOSHI-HASHI has injured his right knee and YOH hurt his left knee, meaning that they will be unable to compete at the Osaka Jo Hall shows on July 11th and 12th.

There’s currently no timetable for either man’s return. YOH last competed in the New Japan Cup on June 23rd, losing to BUSHI. YOSHI-HASHI also lost to BUSHI in his last match, which was on July 1st.