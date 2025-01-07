wrestling / News

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabe Kidd Global Title Match, More Confirmed for NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka - Yota Tsuji vs Gabe Kidd Image Credit: NJPW

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) confirmed several more matchups for next month’s The New Beginning in Osaka. Yota Tsuji will defend his newly won IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Gabe Kidd.

NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka is scheduled for February 11 at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Here’s the updated lineup:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Yota Tsuji (c) vs Gabe Kidd
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Ichiban Sweet Boys (c) vs. Rocky Romero & YOH
* Taichi vs SANADA
* Shota Umino vs Great-O-Khan
* Shingo Takagi vs Drilla Moloney
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Togi Makabe

