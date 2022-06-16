wrestling / News
Young Bucks Capture World Tag Team Championships At AEW Dynamite
The Young Bucks are now two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions following the Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bucks defeated Jurassic Express in a lader match to win the titles in the main event of tonight’s show.
After the match, Christian Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy, attacking him and giving him a Conchairto in the ring. You can see come clips from the match below.
The Young Bucks are the first-ever two-time Tag Team Champions, having previously held the titles from November of 2020 to September of 2021. Jurassic Express’ run ends at 162 days, having won the titles from the Lucha Bros. on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.
The challengers, the @youngbucks make their way to the ring! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WmR0OSwAi9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Accompanied by @Christian4Peeps, it's the #AEW World Tag Team Champions, @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/faPldkl44a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
.@luchasaurus gets sent to the barricades as he attempts to set up a ladder! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jkXeLvx10y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend with incredible offense, trying and get to the top of that ladder! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/94VivgoeDw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
A trio of suplexes sends @boy_myth_legend into the ladder! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/x3NCwvkNEG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Hurricanrana by @boy_myth_legend sends Matt Jackson through the table but then gets powerbombed through the table by Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WGtF8BEsDD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
A huge 450 splash through the table by Nick Jackson @youngbucks taking out @luchasaurus! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/t4vfJHc7xG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Anti-Air by the @youngbucks! It’s #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NPmI5MdRjc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Diving elbow by Matt Jackson @youngbucks! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/XgpLRdvZuN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Un-believable 😱 @luchasaurus comes crashing down on to the four tables! Watch #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/OFn2yZ5Q6k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
#AndNew!!!
The first 2-time #AEW World Tag Team Champions, the @youngbucks!!! What an insane night of action it's been here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Dzye2ooay7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
