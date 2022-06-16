Young Bucks Capture World Tag Team Championships At AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are now two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions following the Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bucks defeated Jurassic Express in a lader match to win the titles in the main event of tonight’s show.

After the match, Christian Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy, attacking him and giving him a Conchairto in the ring. You can see come clips from the match below.

The Young Bucks are the first-ever two-time Tag Team Champions, having previously held the titles from November of 2020 to September of 2021. Jurassic Express’ run ends at 162 days, having won the titles from the Lucha Bros. on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

