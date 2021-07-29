wrestling / News
Young Bucks Comment On The Elite’s Space Jam Entrance From AEW Fight For the Fallen
The Young Bucks are up to their usual tricks, referencing The Elite’s Space Jam-themed entrance at AEW Fight For the Fallen in their Twitter bio. The group came out last night in “Elite Squad” jerseys, playing off Michael Jordan’s “Toon Squad” in the original film, complete with basketballs. The tag team changed their Twitter bio to read “Nothing but net!” on Thursday and shared a pic of the group backstage, along with a GIF from the movie.
In related news, TNT used the entrance to promote the currently-streaming and in theaters sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy:
— Young Bucks Bio (@bio_bucks) July 29, 2021
The Elite Squad pic.twitter.com/nAdRn2hcx9
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) July 29, 2021
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) July 29, 2021
.@spacejammovie is now available in theaters and streaming on @hbomax @warnerbros
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 29, 2021
