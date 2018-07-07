Young Bucks Ponder Winning WWE Tag Team Championship After NJPW G1 Special Win

– The Young Bucks spoke following their successful IWGP Tag Team Championship defense at G1 Special and teased a run at WWE’s tag titles. WZ reports that the two talked about their next steps in the business and suggested a WWE tag title win without signing with the company.

Asked about what goals they still had, Nick Jackson said, “At this point, I’ll be honest, we don’t have any more titles to win. I’m proud of every one we have won. So, now, it’s really all about making money and one own personal goal we’d like to have is to be known as the best tag-team of all time”.

Matt Jackson then added, “How cool would it be to win the WWE Tag-Team championship belts and not even have to perform on their show?”

