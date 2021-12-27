The Young Bucks React to Kyle O’Reilly’s AEW Debut in Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, showing the Young Bucks’ reaction to Kyle O’Reilly’s AEW arrival and more. You can see the full video below along with a recap:

* The cold open sees Trent walk up to Wheeler Yuta and ask if he’s good. He says he was talking to the group and says Yuta took his place while he was gone, which Yuta denies. Trent says that now that he’s back, they don’t need him anymore so he can go. Yuta says “So like, leave now?” but Trent says he’s just kidding. He walks off and Yuta says “Merry…Christmas?”

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get the Bucks in Ontario, California talking about how they don’t want to travel but it has to be done. Matt talks about Adam Cole’s great Christmas present and how he’s exited about it, so they’re leaving their warm houses and families to see what the present is.

* We then get the usual shoe shopping segment at a mall, with the two talking about how they look for resellers and how the days of walking into Foot Lockers are over for them. They check out a place and we get a shoe montage.

* 2point0 are saying grace before eating when Cutler walks up to them and says that it’s been way over 30 days since they defended the BTE Championship. They argue that they don’t have #1 contenders and Cutler says they’re going to abandon the tournament “like WWE abandons storylines.” Instead, they have to defend it right now, which they are not happy about. Cutler says it’s Matt Lee defending the title, and it ends up being rock, paper, scissors against Daniel Garcia. They hype up and Lee wins 3-2. Lee says “Where you at, Renee? Where you at?” after.

* Ryan Nemeth is at a casting agency when the agent walks in, asking why he’s here after they kicked him out last week. Nemeth is wearing a mustache and says he’s not Ryan and has never been here before. They call in security, who berates him and calls him a bad actor before telling him to leave. Nemeth says he may be lying to everyone including himself, but he does it because he gives a damn and so he can sleep when he looks himself in a mirror. He throws a fit and leaves.

* Leva Bates is backstage trying on a Dark Order mask when JD Drake comes up and says Alex didn’t wear that. Bates protests that it’s not like that, and Drake is skeptical. He asks what it is with Bates and Dark Order, and she says they’re friends. Drake tells her to leave Peter Avalon alone and that his head hasn’t been the same since she started messing with him. He says she’s hurt Peter bad, and thinks the kiss she gave Peter wasn’t genuine and was just her being guilty she didn’t have a gift for him. Drake offers her money to leave Avalon alone and she takes the money, but says she’s going to talk to him anyway. She walks off and Drake says, “What a carnie bitch!”

* We get the footage of Kyle O’Reilly’s debut on AEW Dynamite where he attacks Orange Cassidy to help Cole win, and then faces off with Cole before they work together to fight off Best Friends.

* We then get footage of after the match where Cole walks in to the Bucks’ locker room ecstatic about his Christmas surprise. He says Bobby Fish set it up and convinced Kyle to come here, and said that he and KOR have a lot of things to settle but that they’re dangerous together and are a supergroup between Cole, O’Reilly, Fish, and the Bucks. The Bucks look a bit skeptical and just say “Merry Christmas” before walking off.

