The Young Bucks Tour Universal Studios On Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with the Young Bucks returning to Universal Studios for the first time in years and more. You can see the video below, plus a recap:

* The episode opens with a bit Brandon Cutler’s camera footage from the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Sunday’s AEW Revolution.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Christopher Daniels walks backstage ahead of his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite. He’s given the countdown at gorilla before walking out.

* The Young Bucks and Cutler are in California preparing to take the trop to Florida. Nick notes that Matt’s birthday is at the end of this new travel loop, which is about two weeks. They’ll be getting home right before his birthday. Nick gives Matt a pair of Nike Supremes for his birthday and they show off their shoes. Nick then gives an update on his missing luggage, saying American Airlines found his bag and is shipping it to them. He says he can’t believe it and there’s no way his stuff is in the bag. It was in a warehouse apparently.

* We then get Cutler-Cam footage of the Bucks’ entrance for the Casino Battle Royale, with highlights from the match. Cutler starts arguing with Aubrey Edwards on the outside at one point, and Cutler talks with a couple people during the match. After the match, Bobby Fish finally calls Cutler by his actual first name.

* We then get footage of Matt and Dana Jackson on Melissa Joan Hart’s What Women Binge podcast, which releases this week.

* The Bucks are then outside of Universal Studios in Orlando talking about how it feels like they went through a time machine back to 10 years ago, when they came here for TNA. The studio is hosting the AEW Dark tapings. They joke that they’re only here to give Cutler some footage since he hasn’t had a match in seven months, then give a tour of the place looking at different places they remember like where Eric Bischoff yelled at them for screwing up. It’s also the same place that they told Bruce Pritchard that they quit, and relate a story about how they told Dixie Carter they had quit. Matt says it’s crazy coming back here about a decade, and head out for supper.

* We then cut to a restaurant where they get something to eat and marvel at the teppanyaki chef’s cooking antics, making Kane jokes at a gout of flame.

* Matt Hardy walks into the restroom and the Bucks say they’ve been looking for him. Hardy is wary because he knows what they do with his urine, but they deflect and point out that Tony Khan bought ROH, saying that they did that so that they could put him in the Hall of Fame. Hardy says he’s humbled and grateful, but he doesn’t want that. He just wants an apology. The Bucks scoff and say they don’t apologize and are very disingenuous. Hardy said he thought they were good Christian boys.

When Cutler tries to interject, Matt Jackson gets on his case and briefly covers the camera with his hand. When he takes it away, Hardy is in Hardy Boys gear and says that the events must be documented. He says that the Bucks tried to tarnish his reputation, and they say they “gave Meltzer all the sources.” Hardy says that his favorite ROH moment was when he showed up with his partner and beat the Bucks for the ROH World Tag Team Champions. He leaves, and Matt says that Hardy is “such an enigma, or something.” Nick questions if they made a mistake buying ROH and Matt tells him not to get extreme.

* Peter Avalon and Leroy Patterson are in a doorway as sad music plays. Peter asks how “he’s” doing and Leroy says, “not good.” Howdy Price sings a song about how he’s missing his cowboy hat and is walking around like the Walking Dead without it. He cries and Leroy says they have to help. Peter has an idea and says to give him one week, he’ll figure it out.

* We then see the Bucks backstage as they to a montage of poses in their gear. We cut to Culter-cam of their entrance at AEW Revolution and get highlights of the match.

* The Dark Order is backstage all together when Colt Cabana shows up. They make fuit-related jokes because of his soul transfer. Cabana offers them some fruit but they say no.

* Ryan Nemeth’s latest production is “An Evening with The Hunk.” He’s with a date and guides her down a hallway to his hotel room, then lets them in. He says this is his private room and there’s no pressure to do anything. He shows off footage of “the world’s oceans” on what he claims is his own private feed on the TV, and says they can read about the Hubble telescope or the galaxy with a Hubble’s Universe book. He shows off the bathroom and then says it’s back to sexy time, assures them there’s no pressure and wants to show him something on the bed. He pulls back the covers to reveal a row of hot dog and hamburger buns, which he lays in bed with covered with them. He then kicks the camera operator out and says they were never going to have sex or anything, then does some scenes featuring the buns with Trent.

* We then see the end of Revolution where the Dark Order beat up reDRagon to help Hangman Page. Cut to backstage after and the Dark Order is there. Page shows up and Alex Reynolds leaves. The rest of the group congratulates him, and he tells them to go after Reynolds.

* We then finish with Adam Cole in the Bucks’ EVP office, and the Bucks say it was a rough night but Matt praises Cole’s performance. Cole says that it would have been nice to have their support out there, and leaves. A crew member shows up saying that they forgot their jacket, but it’s Hangman’s. The Bucks play it off as not theirs and go to leave.

