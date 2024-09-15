Yuji Nagata & Jun Akiyama vs. Atsushi Kotoge & Go Shiozaki Set For Blue Justice Show

Yuji Nagata and Jun Akiyama will take on Atsushi Kotoge and Go Shiozaki in the main event of Nagata’s Blue Justice show. NJPW announced the match on Saturday as the headliner for the October 6th show, which airs live on NJPW World.

The full announcement reads:

Main event set for Blue Justice in Chiba!

One of the fan favourite events on the NJPW calendar is the annual return to Yuji Nagata’s home of Togane in Chiba. This year, Nagata’s Blue Justice card will see the veteran celebrate an incredible 40 years in wrestling between the amateur mats and the professional ring, and to mark the occasion, Nagata took to YouTube to propose an incredible main event.

Former All Asian Tag Team Champions Yuji Nagata and Jun Akiyama will be reunited for the night. Teaming together for the first time in a Tokyo Dome classic against Hiroshi Hase and Keiji Muto on October 8 2001 before battling one another on January 4 the following year in the main event of Wrestling World for the GHC Heavyweight Championship. Both proud amateur wrestlers, Akiyama and Nagata would find themselves in the same and opposite corners over the ensuing years, before winning the All Asia Tag Championships in 2018 for a five month reign.

They last tagged together on 15 April this year in a 30 minute time limit draw in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Their opponents that night were Atsushi Kotoge and Go Shiozaki, and with business left unfinished from that night in Korakuen Hall, it’s a rematch of that bout in Togane’s main event! Team NOAH face Team Justice atop a loaded card- stay tuned for more information!