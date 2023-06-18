wrestling / News
Yuji Nagata Brings Back Original AJPW Triple Crown Championship
Yuji Nagata reintroduced the original AJPW Triple Crown Championship at Saturday’s AJPW Dynamite Series 2023 show. The event took place in Ota, Japan and saw Nagata defend his title against Yuma Anza in the main event, picking up the win. Nagata brought out the original Triple Crown Championship titles — the PWF World Heavyweight Championship, the NWA United National Championship, and the NWA International Heavyweight Championship — for the match as you can see below.
It is not yet clear if Nagata will continue carrying the three titles, or if he will return to the single title belt that was introduced in 2013.
三冠王者、永田裕志
インターナショナルヘビー級
UNヘビー級
PWFヘビー級
3本のベルトを巻き、入場…！！！
メインイベントに勝利し、3本のベルトを巻くのは、どっちだ！？！https://t.co/zOfitkGTtq#来たれ新時代 ‼️‼️#ajpw pic.twitter.com/YDtUSvgg3k
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) June 17, 2023
