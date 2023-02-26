wrestling / News
Yuya Uemura Reportedly Hurt at Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling took down a match announcement for tonight’s TV tapins featuring Yuya Uemura as he appeared to be hurt during last night’s TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. F4WOnline.com reports that Sami Callihan’s match with Yuya Uemura was stopped early after Uemura landed on his head following a powerbomb by Callihan.
Uemura had to be helped to the back, and Scott D’Amore and Kushida also came out with EMTs. Rhino and Tommy Dreamer were also present. Footage of the incident was posted on Twitter by user @BloodMarkHenry, which you can see below.
There is no update yet on the condition of Yuya Uemura or the severity of his injury. Uemura has recently been on an excursion from NJPW in Impact Wrestling since August.
Just saw Sami Callihan drop Uemura on his head on a powerbomb and have to get seen by paramedics. Legit injury. Yikes. @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/bK9ZPuXKNh
— Blood Mark (@bloodmarkhenry) February 26, 2023
Looks like @Im_YuyaUemura has suffer a head injury after a botch pile driver from Sami Callahan #IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling hoping for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/75CJb0IDG7
— José (@mcjoerules) February 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Hated The Promo She Cut on Awesome Kong, Getting Hate From Wrestling Fans
- Eric Bischoff Looks Back At Louie Spicolli’s 1998 Passing`, WCW’s Drug Testing At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening