Yuya Uemura Shares Positive Update After Injury Scare
As previously reported, Yuya Uemura suffered an injury scare during this past weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Uemura wrestled Sami Callihan and the match was stopped after Uemura was dropped on his head during a powerbomb. He was helped to the back by EMTs, Scott D’Amore, KUSHIDA, Rhino and Tommy Dreamer.
In a post on Twitter, Uemura said that he was doing well after the scare.
He wrote: “I’m good. I will revenge Sami soon!”
PWInsider adds that the match will not air on television. A match between Callihan and Rhino was taped over the weekend that will likely replace it. He was set to work a six-man tag that weekend but was pulled from it for safety concerns.
これからはインパクトの上村優也に注目だ！@IMPACTWRESTLING
— YUYA UEMURA (@Im_YuyaUemura) February 28, 2023
