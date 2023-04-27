Zach Gowan Recalls Being Asked To Do Wheelchair Stunt In Brock Lesnar Feud

Zach Gowan had a famous feud with Brock Lesnar that involved Gowen being “thrown” down the stairs, and he recently looked back at the feud. Gowen got involved with Vince McMahon and Lesnar on screen when he arrived in WWE in 2023, and he had a match with Lesnar and was part of a segment where Lesnar threw “him” down a staircase. He spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On moments that wouldn’t work in today’s TV landscape: “I think about the match that I had with Brock Lesnar, that was one of the most violent, bloody matches in WWE history.”

On his famous fall down the stairs: “They brought in a stunt double to take that particular fall, down the stairs tied to a wheelchair. This guy looked just like me except he had two feet. … Right before we cut, Vince asked me if I wanted to take the bump. And I looked at him and I said, ‘Are you crazy?'”