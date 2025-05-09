Zach Gowen Appears On AEW Collision, Gets Leg Stolen By Ricochet

WWE and TNA alum Zach Gowen appeared on AEW Collision and ran afoul of Ricochet. Thursday’s episode saw Gowen, who became famous as as the first and (as yet) only one-legged member of the WWE roster, in attendance. Gowen was acknowledged before Ricochet faced off with Angelico and after the match, the victorious Riochet confronted Gowen.

When security got in the way, Ricochet took the guards out and kicked Gowen, hit the Recoil, and stole Gowen’s prosthetic leg.