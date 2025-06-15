Zach Gowen Looks Back on Cancer Diagnosis that Cost Him His Leg

Zach Gowen recently talked about the cancer diagnosis that resulted in his losing his left leg. The WWE alumnus appeared on Hey! (EW) and talked about how he lost his leg at eight due to the illness and more. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how his cancer was discovered: “Well, the thing is, I broke my leg in three places and it never healed. So, over the course of seven, eight, nine months, we kept doing different treatments. They didn’t work. Finally, they did a biopsy. The results came back. The results were conclusive. The reason why I broke my leg in the first place, the reason why it never healed, was because of a cancerous tumor growing on my femur at 8 years old.”

On turning down a wish opportunity from Make-A-Wish after his diagnosis: “Because I was on the road to recovery, and I didn’t feel like taking advantage of that opportunity, I thought we could use it for somebody else who needs it a little more than me,” he said. “I just didn’t feel like, at that time, I really needed it or my family. We were so supported by my community, my neighborhood. Children’s Hospital of Michigan did an amazing job.”