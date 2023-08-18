Zach Gowen Recalls Match With Brock Lesnar, Says Brock Is A Top Five All-Time WWE Star

Zach Gowen famously had a brutal match with Brock Lesnar on WWE Smackdown in 2003, and Gowen recently looked back on the match. Gowen faced Lesnar in a match on Smackdown in August of that year, which saw Gowen get brutalized by The Beast in his home state of Michigan. During an interview with AdFreeShows‘ The False Finish, Gowen praised Lesnar and talked about blading in the match and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his match with Lesnar: “As I get there [to SmackDown], they tell me the idea of me and Brock, which I’m really ecstatic about because I’m like, ‘I know we can do something really, really special here, I know it.’ All the pieces are there, and we put the match together and it’s one of the most violent matches in WWE history. It was only five, six minutes long. They needed Brock to be hated, and creative thought to themselves, ‘How can we get Brock [hated]?’ Like you said, beat up the local kid with one leg in front of his mom, bloody mess. That was the first time I ever [bladed] in my life was n ‘SmackDown, which is why it’s a lot. It wasn’t supposed to be that much, but I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. Again, not something you’ll ever see WWE do again.”

On Lesnar’s legacy: “When are we going to start talking about Brock Lesnar as one of the top five WWE superstars of all time? He doesn’t ever get brought up in the discussion. I love Brock Lesnar. He took care of me that night when he didn’t have to. Everything he did looked absolutely, insanely brutal, but it was safe. I was out partying the rest of that night after I showered and got my head stitched up, so, thank you, Brock.”