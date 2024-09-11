Zachary Wentz Comments on Upcoming Street Fight With Wes Lee

As previously reported, former tag team partners Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee are set to have a Chicago Street Fight next month on WWE NXT. The match will take place on the show’s debut on the CW. In a post on Twitter, Wentz commented on the upcoming fight.

He wrote: “You could have just taken the L and moved on. Instead you hurt my brother… now I have to hurt you. You want a street fight? Bring it, bitch.”