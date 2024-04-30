Zack Clayton Addresses His Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

Speaking to Darren Paltrowitz of the Paltrocast (per Fightful), Zack Clayton addressed his wrestling status.

Clayton, along with Guido and Ray Jaz, has made appearances on recent episodes of TNA Impact as the New FBI. Prior to that, Clayton was a part of AEW but left in October 2023.

“As far as why did I come to TNA? I was invited. That’s the biggest thing. I haven’t signed any agreements yet. I have no commitments. I’d like to be involved in all of the upcoming schedule, but I just want to wrestle. I want to be a television wrestler. That’s the goal. I was invited to be around this great group of people and I’m happy to do it. Now, with the FBI, I get to have a lot of fun being creative. This isn’t something we were put into and now we have to deal with. That’s not the case. Ray Jaz, Guido, and I, we text every day. Not just about business. We just text to have fun, get to know each other, have fun. We’re looking forward to the future and what TNA has to offer us,” said Clayton.