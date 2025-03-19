wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

March 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 Zack Sabre Jr 1 Called Manders Image Credit: GCW

Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponent for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 is official. Janela announced on Twitter on Tursday that Sabre will face 1 Called Manders at the April 18th event, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which takes place as part of The Collective over WrestleMania week, is:

* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados
* Joey Janela vs. Sabu
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont
* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

https://x.com/JANELABABY/status/1902163497246408767

