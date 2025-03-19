Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponent for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 is official. Janela announced on Twitter on Tursday that Sabre will face 1 Called Manders at the April 18th event, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which takes place as part of The Collective over WrestleMania week, is:

* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

