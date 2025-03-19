wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponent for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 is official. Janela announced on Twitter on Tursday that Sabre will face 1 Called Manders at the April 18th event, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which takes place as part of The Collective over WrestleMania week, is:
* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados
* Joey Janela vs. Sabu
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont
* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders
https://x.com/JANELABABY/status/1902163497246408767
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Debate Over How Well AEW Is Utilizing Christian Cage
- Sonya Deville Discusses Being Open About Her Sexuality in WWE, Not Receiving Any Hate Backstage
- Arn Anderson on the Notion That Vader Lost His Edge in WWE
- Note On Compensation For TNA & NXT Talent During Crossover Appearances