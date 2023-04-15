Zack Sabre Jr. Set to Make GCW Debut Next Month

NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. will be making his debut for GCW next month in Brooklyn. GCW announced that Sabre will make his debut for the company on May 11th at GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn.

Also announced for the show are Masha Slamovich, Matt Cardona, Mike Bailey, Alex Coughlin, and Tony Deppen. The show will air live on FITE+.