wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. Set to Make GCW Debut Next Month
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. will be making his debut for GCW next month in Brooklyn. GCW announced that Sabre will make his debut for the company on May 11th at GCW Fight Night: Brooklyn.
Also announced for the show are Masha Slamovich, Matt Cardona, Mike Bailey, Alex Coughlin, and Tony Deppen. The show will air live on FITE+.
*BROOKLYN UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ZACK SABRE JR makes his GCW Debut on MAY 11th in BROOKYLN!
Plus:
GCW Champ Masha Slamovich
Matt Cardona
Mike Bailey
Alex Coughlin
Tony Deppen
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/gXjF8UvyWD
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Thurs 5/11 – 8PM
Roulette Intermedium pic.twitter.com/j5Nbok5QOA
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 14, 2023
