Zack Sabre Jr., Mistico and More Announced For CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania

CMLL has made several announcements for their upcoming Fantasticamania event with NJPW, which happens on June 21. Talents set to appear on the show include Zack Sabre Jr. (making his CMLL debut), Rocky Romero, Taiji Ishimori, The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito), Mistico, Rugido, Magnus, Titan and Michael Oku. Another multi-time champion from NJPW will be announced next week. Mistico will also be celebrating his 20th anniversary as a pro wrestler at the event.

Arena México

Viernes 21 de junio '24

