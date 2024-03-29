wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr No Longer Appearing For This Weekend’s RevPro Revolution Rumble

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zack Sabre Jr. Kosei Fujita NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

RevPro has announced that Zack Sabre Jr will no longer appear at this weekend’s Revolution Rumble event. He was set to be in the titular match, but had to withdraw for “unforeseen logistical issues.” The promotion added that ZSJ will be back in RevPro soon.

