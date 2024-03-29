wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr No Longer Appearing For This Weekend’s RevPro Revolution Rumble
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
RevPro has announced that Zack Sabre Jr will no longer appear at this weekend’s Revolution Rumble event. He was set to be in the titular match, but had to withdraw for “unforeseen logistical issues.” The promotion added that ZSJ will be back in RevPro soon.
Unfortunately Zack Sabre Jr. has had to withdraw from this weekends events due to unforeseen logistical issues.
We hate to make changes to the advertised card but in this instance it was unavoidable.
ZSJ will be back in a RevPro ring very, very soon pic.twitter.com/HBLsOOKhD8
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Drops Below 750,000 Viewers This Week, Draws Lowest Rating in Almost Four Years
- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Discusses Jey Uso Walking Away From The Bloodline
- Becky Lynch Explains Seth Rollins’ Reaction to the CM Punk Return at WWE Survivor Series
- Eric Bischoff On Ronda Rousey’s Slams Of Vince McMahon, Doesn’t Think She Wanted To Be In WWE