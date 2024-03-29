Zack Sabre Jr No Longer Appearing For This Weekend’s RevPro Revolution Rumble

RevPro has announced that Zack Sabre Jr will no longer appear at this weekend’s Revolution Rumble event. He was set to be in the titular match, but had to withdraw for “unforeseen logistical issues.” The promotion added that ZSJ will be back in RevPro soon.

Unfortunately Zack Sabre Jr. has had to withdraw from this weekends events due to unforeseen logistical issues.

We hate to make changes to the advertised card but in this instance it was unavoidable.

ZSJ will be back in a RevPro ring very, very soon pic.twitter.com/HBLsOOKhD8

