Zack Sabre Jr. Says Oleg Boltin Has Future World Title Potential

Zack Sabre Jr. is impressed with what he sees in NJPW’s Oleg Boltin. Sabre and Mikey Nicholls defeated Boltin and Shoma Kato on night 11 of the New Japan Cup, and he spoke about the match and Boltin after the win.

“Well, we’re in the opening match against Young Lions, so I’d say [the] tour is going great,” Sabre said in backstage comments (per Fightful). “Tour is going great. [Nicholls responded that it was all downhill from there.] Yeah, like some white water rafting, you just plummet to your death, don’t you? Career suicide right now. It’s fun being in with the young lions.”

He added, “When that man, when Oleg Boltin figures it all out, he’s terrifying. That’s future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship material. But I want to be the man that he’s chasing for that championship. Hopefully, there’s a bit of a gap. Take your time, and let me get the championship first.”