Zak Knight, The Von Erichs, Nyla Rose, Johnny TV, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub TV - Zak Knight vs. Peter Avalon Image Credit: ROH

– ROH Wrestling has confirmed a number of matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Zak Knight will be competing in ROH for the first time since 2015 against “Pretty” Peter Avalon. Plus Tony Nese, Nyla Rose, and more will be in action. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Tony Nese in action
* Nyla Rose in action
* Zak Knight vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder) vs. Bryan Keith & The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich)
* Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie & The Renegades (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)
* Vertvixen vs.Billie Starkz
* Johnny TV vs. Ethan Page

