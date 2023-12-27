wrestling / News
Zak Knight, The Von Erichs, Nyla Rose, Johnny TV, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– ROH Wrestling has confirmed a number of matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Zak Knight will be competing in ROH for the first time since 2015 against “Pretty” Peter Avalon. Plus Tony Nese, Nyla Rose, and more will be in action. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Tony Nese in action
* Nyla Rose in action
* Zak Knight vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder) vs. Bryan Keith & The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich)
* Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie & The Renegades (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)
* Vertvixen vs.Billie Starkz
* Johnny TV vs. Ethan Page
Zak Knight (@TheZakZodiac) returns to #ROH action for the first time since 2015 as he will compete against 'Pretty' Peter Avalon TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/vZPuKmsrFL
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2023
The former #AEW Women's World Champion 'The Native Beast' Nyla Rose (@NylaRoseBeast) returns to #ROH competition as she will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/WKyS93OTmv
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2023
The Von Erichs @MarshallVonEric & @RossVonErich team up with @bountykeith in trios action to take on #IronSavages (@bearbronsonBC & @bear_boulder) & @PosedMaloneJJ TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/P9dcXSwFSb
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2023
.@thetayavalkyrie teams up with the @Renegade_Twins @W18Robin & @CharRenegade_1 to take on @RealLadyFrost, @HoganKnowsBest3 & @TrishAdora202 in trios action TOMORROW NIGHT!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/QHtGmSp5Eh
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2023
.@BillieStarkz is back in #ROH singles action after her #ROH Women's World Title main event match at #ROHFinalBattle as she goes up against an also returning @VertVixen TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/JDBEakOwS4
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2023
.@TheRealMorrison is back in #ROH singles action TOMORROW NIGHT against a motivated @OfficialEGO after his win against Tony Nese in an 'I Quit' match at #ROHFinalBattle.
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/9EnRVIwCq3
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 27, 2023
Look what that chair shot did to my face!!!!! https://t.co/qBTjvl3fbZ
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) December 27, 2023
