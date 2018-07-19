The ZeeWI Slammiversary XVI Preview

We’re only a few days away from the one of the biggest days of the year in Impact Wrestling, as Slammiversary XVI will be coming at you LIVE from The Rebel Complex in Toronto… Ontario… Canada!

The card is stacked from top to bottom, featuring three big title matches, a Mask vs. Hair match, and much more! This week, ZeeWI – that’s Zee’s Wrestling Inferences, you know! – will take a look at the card, and break down who we think will be victorious on Sunday night!



Johnny Impact vs. Fenix vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Rich Swann

This figures to be an all-out assault on the senses, with very little break in the action. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Johnny Impact, and he should be looking to make a huge statement in his return. The man was *thisclose* to becoming the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion once upon a time, and a win here could help everyone remember just how good he is.

The same ideas can be placed on Ishimori, who also hasn’t been seen in Impact Wrestling for a bit. Since then, he returned to Japan, where he was exposed as Bullet Club’s Bone Soldier.

Since then, the man has been on a tear, seeing victory far more than defeat against the likes of Tiger Mask IV, ACH, and BUSHI. The former X Division Champion, much like Johnny, is going to have to remind the Impact audience just how good he is, especially when you consider the level of ability of his opponents.

Fenix has made the most of his time in Impact, constantly turning in his usual high-level performances, but he has yet to really get that one standout win. If he can take advantage of the chaos that’s sure to permeate this contest, then his path to victory is set.

And then there’s the newest arrival to the roster, Rich Swann. The man hasn’t been perfect in Impact, but he’s been impressive nonetheless, and his pedigree as a former Cruiserweight Champion elsewhere only adds to his prestige. Swann’s been in big matches on big stages, so he’s not likely to shrink in the moment at Slammiversary.

For my money, I think this is Fenix’s match to lose. Johnny could be dealing with ring rust, Ishimori might have his mind on more pressing Bullet Club matters, and while he’s more than game, I just wonder if Swann will take his eye off the prize at the exact wrong moment. Fenix can use this win as a big springboard to something – an X Division Championship match, perhaps – and I think he’s well aware of the stakes.

Winner: Fenix



Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

As I made it clear last month, this columnist is a huge fan of Tessa Blanchard. And while I’ve also rooted for Allie in the past, there will be no pretense of impartiality here.

Allie made a huge mistake when she got involved in Tessa’s business, and she’s going to pay a huge price at Slammiversary. Sure, she might win the match via some fluke rollup, but when the match is over, there will be no doubt that she shared the ring with a superior wrestler.

Blanchard has been livid after Madison Rayne stalled her hype train, and I think Allie is going to have to pay the price.

Allie did look good in her win over Shotzi Blackheart (shout out to HOODSLAM, y’all!), but she’s going to have to be on top of her game if she hopes to hang with Tessa.

Credit where it’s due – Allie could have returned and tried to insert herself into the Knockouts Championship scene, but she instead went after the competitor making the most noise. Allie knows that if she beats Tessa, her rematch is basically guaranteed. And Tessa, I’m quite sure, is aware that beating a two-time Knockouts Champion would be a great way to get that momentum back.

It’s always hard to know how things will go in the crazy world of the Knockouts, but I’m holding firm here. Sunday night, Tessa will not be denied.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard



5150 Street Fight: LAX vs. OGz

If you’re a long-time fan of Impact Wrestling, how can you not be excited for this match? Well, unless you’re just endlessly cynical or like having smart answers for every rhetorical question posed, that is.

It was only a few weeks ago that we broke down the impending conflict within LAX. Only at the time, we thought it was going to lead to the downfall of Konnan. In no way did we see freaking Homicide and Hernandez returning to retake what was once theirs!

This columnist has been supremely behind the contingent of Santana and Ortiz since they first appeared on the Impact scene, even declaring Santana one of my Three to Watch in 2018 earlier this year. The Impact Tag Team Champions are an incredible blend of speed, power, and incredible double team moves, leaving their opponents asking themselves how they can possibly keep up.

For the OGz, the answer is simple: bully them. Homicide and Hernandez have the size advantage, and it’s a big one. They also have the power advantage. On top of that, they have the experience. And let’s not forget that Hernandez is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead. He’ll sell anyone out – including Konnan, apparently.

The OGz are looking to get their respect back, and to show that King is the mastermind now, not Konnan. If King’s gambit goes bust, he’s going to be a laughing stock.

And frankly, I do think King is the key here. It’s a street fight. Anything goes. The younger, quicker guys may find themselves on the verge of winning, but I think that King is going to do whatever it takes to stop it. More importantly, I don’t think there’s anything that Konnan can do to prevent it. This is where King will finally show LAX that he’s more valuable to them than Konnan is anymore.

Winners: The OGz



House of Hardcore Rules Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer just couldn’t mind his own business. Sami Callihan was the one that started the war with Eddie Edwards. Callihan was the one that coldly and callously drove that baseball bat into the face of Edwards. And when Edwards was a bit angry about that, and wouldn’t let one victory be the end of it, Dreamer decided that he needed to be the moral compass.

Tommy Dreamer, the guy that “will take ‘em both!” is preaching about how to act. The Innovator of Violence had grown soft.

When Edwards refused to listen to the warnings, Dreamer eventually brought all the fury that was reserved for Sami, onto himself. And now he’s angry about it. He’s angry that someone didn’t appreciate him getting involved in his personal matters.

I mean, think about Moose. He tried to talk to Eddie, Eddie told him to piss off, and that was it. Because Moose respects the boundaries that people set. Tommy Dreamer, on the other hand, just couldn’t do that. He needed to feel important. He needed to feel like he was doing something that mattered. That he was contributing to a greater good.

And, as usual, he’s going to take a severe beating for his troubles. A House of Hardcore Rules match is always going to be a lesson in total brutality. But, as we know with Eddie Edwards, anything is possible. That’s probably the scariest thought of all.

Winner: Eddie Edwards



Mask vs. Hair: Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr

Apparently at the start of 2018, Sami Callihan decided that he’d make this year as difficult on himself as possible. That started by engaging Eddie Edwards in a feud that turned incredibly personal, and incredibly violent. When Edwards’ attention was diverted to Tommy Dreamer, did Callihan take a moment to himself and regroup?

Of course not!

He picked a fight with Pentagon, instead. He’s unmasked the former Impact World Heavyweight Champion, and he’s attacked Pentagon’s brother, Fenix, as well. Take note: Callihan isn’t sweating you, me, or anyone else.

But, does that mean he’s going to take home the victory on Sunday?

I give him all the credit for accepting this challenge for a Lucha de Apuesta, but I think Callihan’s bravado has forced him into a huge mistake. Pentagon is evil personified, and while he’s showed a bit of a softer side in Impact than he ever did in Lucha Underground, the fact is that he’s still the same guy that went on a parade of broken arms. He’s the same man that butchered Vampiro. And he’s the same guy that sent Prince Puma packing for good.

Sami’s going to have to see red from the second this bell rings, and not stop until Pentagon isn’t moving. If he takes one moment to taunt, or to celebrate, then he’s given Pentagon the opening that he needs. Even with the Crist brothers at his side, this columnist feels like Callihan is outmanned for this one.

Winner: Pentagon Jr



X Division Championship: Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage

At some point, the luck has to run out, right? At some point, Matt Sydal is going to have to face the facts that he can’t beat Brian Cage, right? Right?

Or are we witnessing the revealing of the real truth – that Brian Cage is incapable of beating Matt Sydal? He’s had his chances, and for whatever reason, he has come up short. You can blame Kongo Kong, or Sydal taking advantage of the rules, but the bottom line is that he’s left his title defenses as Brian Cage as STILL Champion.

At Slammiversary, it’s time for Cage to put up or shut up. If he wants to rule the X Division, he’s going to have to take down the man currently on top. He’s going to have to do it by hook or by crook, and he has to do it knowing that Sydal is willing to do anything to keep the belt. He’s already shown that to Cage more than once.

Speaking frankly, I do think that Cage will get this done. Sydal has done an incredible job of running for his life, but his time has come, and now we will witness the rise of the machine.

Winner: And NEW X Division Champion, Brian Cage



Knockouts Championship: Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne

Truth be told, I’m not sure where I stand on this one.

Madison Rayne’s comeback has been astounding. It’s like she has written her own story, defeating top-level competition even though she hasn’t been wrestling full-time, and now earning a title shot. Her run of luck is something that’s had me envious, that’s for sure.

Su Yung, on the other hand, came in with a bit of a bang, made an instant statement, and then has somewhat disappeared. She’s content to play mind games, while letting everyone else compete for the right to lose to her, it seems.

While she’s not the most active champion, she may be the most intimidating the division has seen in a long time, if not ever. She thrives on breaking down the psyche of her opponents, and the way she disposed of Rosemary sent a ripple throughout the entire company.

Madison, however, isn’t a stranger to mind games. She ran with The Beautiful People, and she’s seen all manner of wrestler come and go in her time with Impact. She’s won the Knockouts Championship on five occasions, and has beaten the absolute best to ever compete. At the end of the day, she’ll have her focus rightly squared on Su Yung and that championship belt.

Unfortunately, I don’t think it will be enough. While Rayne’s return has gone incredibly for her, I feel that she may be out of her depth here, and her experience won’t allow her to see it. Yung has set the perfect trap, allowing Rayne to feel that bravery is the only way to counteract the mind games, forgetting that Yung is a skilled wrestler. Rayne has no game plan for this match, besides showing she isn’t afraid.

Whether she’s afraid or not, sadly, isn’t the point. It’s whether she can beat Su Yung. I don’t think she can. The Undead Bride shall continue her reign.

Winner: And STILL Knockouts Champion: Su Yung



Impact World Championship: Austin Aries vs. Moose

This match is intriguing to me personally for a few reasons. I’ve been a harsh critic of both men in recent months, and deciding on who would get my support ended up being a tough, tough decision.

Moose and Aries first got into it a little while ago when, while addressing the entire roster, Aries took exception to Moose calling himself Mr. Impact Wrestling. When Moose wouldn’t kiss the ring, it became clear that these two would end up facing each other sooner than later.

When Moose defeated E_Li_Drake (hey, where the hell is he?!) to become Number One Contender, it was set in stone. Yes, I’ve been down on Moose before. Yes, I’ve questioned his desire to succeed. I’ve called out his tendency to get really complacent, and to downplay the ability of his opponents. I am hoping, really hoping, that he’s changed these habits.

He appears to be taking this seriously. He’s disappeared into an intense training camp. He’s rumored to have lost a bit of weight to improve his speed. He knows that the championship belt will help validate his self-given moniker. If he really wants to be Mr. Impact Wrestling, he needs to defeat Austin Aries in the middle of that ring.

Aries, for all of the things I’ve said about him, has proven that he’s a winner. He absolutely takes things seriously, even when he’s pretending to be light-hearted. He likes to disarm you with his charm, and then strike when you least expect it. It’s what happened to Drake, it’s why he carries a banana around, and it’s why he’s been so successful. You look at Aries and you’re not worried. Aries knows this. He’s weaponized this mindset.

The Champ has to be banking on Moose completely undervaluing what he brings to the table, and then making the former NFL star pay for it. Aries is going to bring every trick he’s every learned with him on Sunday night, because he always brings every trick he’s ever learned with him. This is the man that created Option C. This is the man that got a World Title opportunity simply by returning. This is a man, quite frankly, that knows how to play this game.

I may not like Aries, but I know better than to count him out. And with Moose getting his first real opportunity to shine, there’s a good chance he gets a case of the jitters and panics in the moment. The data is there, we’ve seen this happen before.

Still, I have a feeling that Moose is in the right frame of mind, and that there isn’t anything on this planet that’s going to stop him.

Winner: And NEW Impact World Champion… Moose!

How many will we get right? How badly will we be proven wrong? Ultimately, it doesn’t matter, as long as Slammiversary is an incredible show! See you Sunday!