WWE News: Zelina Vega on Her Admiration for Aaliyah, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Hype WCW Saturday Night, Top 10 Tag Team Champions Facing Off

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zelina Vega

– Cathy Kelley recently spokeh to WWE Superstar Zelina Vega about the influence the late singer Aaliyah had on her career. You can check out that short interview clip below.

– WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have the WWE Network Pick of the Week for this week and picked WCW Saturday Night on the WWE Network.

– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today featuring the Top 10 Tag Team Champions Facing Off. You can check out that video below.

