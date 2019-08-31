wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega on Her Admiration for Aaliyah, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Hype WCW Saturday Night, Top 10 Tag Team Champions Facing Off
– Cathy Kelley recently spokeh to WWE Superstar Zelina Vega about the influence the late singer Aaliyah had on her career. You can check out that short interview clip below.
.@Zelina_VegaWWE shares her admiration for the artist Aaliyah and the experience of meeting her family on the 18th anniversary of the singer’s passing. pic.twitter.com/Iiil8n424T
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2019
– WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have the WWE Network Pick of the Week for this week and picked WCW Saturday Night on the WWE Network.
.@ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins want to make sure you don't miss #WCWSaturdayNight on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/v7ST5ioBSF
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019
– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today featuring the Top 10 Tag Team Champions Facing Off. You can check out that video below.
