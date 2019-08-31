WWE News: Zelina Vega on Her Admiration for Aaliyah, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Hype WCW Saturday Night, Top 10 Tag Team Champions Facing Off

– Cathy Kelley recently spokeh to WWE Superstar Zelina Vega about the influence the late singer Aaliyah had on her career. You can check out that short interview clip below.

.@Zelina_VegaWWE shares her admiration for the artist Aaliyah and the experience of meeting her family on the 18th anniversary of the singer’s passing. pic.twitter.com/Iiil8n424T — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2019

– WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have the WWE Network Pick of the Week for this week and picked WCW Saturday Night on the WWE Network.

– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today featuring the Top 10 Tag Team Champions Facing Off. You can check out that video below.