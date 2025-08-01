Zelina Vega Signs With Prototype Talent Agency

Zelina Vega is the latest WWE star to sign with Prototype Talent Agency. Deadline reports that Vega has signed on with the agency, joining a roster of wrestling talent that includes includes Cody Rhodes, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Billy Gunn.

Vega is set to face Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Her roles outside of wrestling include playing AJ Lee in Fighting With My Family as well as voiceover work in Street Fighter 6. The report notes that voiceover roles will be one of the focuses of her out-of-ring endeavors.