Zelina Vega Has A Tattoo Show With WWE In The Works

In a recent appearance with the Quitters podcast, Zelina Vega explained how her husband Malakai Black inspired her acquisition of body art and how she has a project in development with WWE for an eventual tattoo show (via Fightful). She also referenced the changing perspectives on tattoos within the promotion, particularly as regards women. You can read a highlight from Vega and listen to the full episode below.

“It’s a big thing [the tattoo] due to him [Malakai],” she said. “I started off, I think, with two tattoos when I first met him. Now, I don’t even know how many I have. As much as WWE is not going to get mad at me for getting tattooed anymore because, when I first started wrestling, it was a big thing. ‘Girls can’t have tattoos.’ WWE back then, they really didn’t want girls having tattoos. Now, so much cool changes have happened that I’m actually getting my own tattoo show with WWE.”