Zelo Pro Wrestling Stronger Together Results 8.15.20: Laynie Luck Defends Title, More
Zelo Pro Wrestling held their “Stronger Together” show on Saturday night, featuring a Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the results below per Fightful:
* Bryce Benjamin def. “Buns of Steel” J Fowler
* Jacob Dean won the Freelance Wrestling Academy Invitational
* Missa Kate def. Jay Raves
* The Blackheart Battalion (Storm Grayson & Jason Hades) def. Cole Radrick & Sage Philips
* Brubaker def. Jacob Dean
* Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) def. Brubaker vía DQ
Looks like @brubaker bit off more than he can chew against @DaveyBang! #ZeloOnFite pic.twitter.com/9XbMwkfKf9
— Zelo Pro Wrestling (@ZeloWrestling) August 16, 2020
* CJ Esparza def. JJ Garrett
* Women’s Championship: Laynie Luck (c) def. Brooke Valentine
Still @ZeloWrestling Women's Champion @LaynieLuck #ZeloOnFite pic.twitter.com/RRtCUcJY8j
— Bryant D. (@BryantD_88) August 16, 2020
New champ comin soon 😘 @LaynieLuck @ZeloWrestling #ZeloOnFite pic.twitter.com/kT2fMZmzyX
— Elayna Black (@ElaynaBlack) August 16, 2020
Thank YOU Chicago & wrestling fans for giving us this opportunity to come back in safe, enjoyable & entertaining way 💚
We’ll see again on 9/17 @joesonweedst @FiteTV @PWTees pic.twitter.com/jltlzIWnCh
— Zelo Pro Wrestling (@ZeloWrestling) August 16, 2020
