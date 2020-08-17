Zelo Pro Wrestling Stronger Together Results 8.15.20: Laynie Luck Defends Title, More

Zelo Pro Wrestling held their “Stronger Together” show on Saturday night, featuring a Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the results below per Fightful:

* Bryce Benjamin def. “Buns of Steel” J Fowler

* Jacob Dean won the Freelance Wrestling Academy Invitational

* Missa Kate def. Jay Raves

* The Blackheart Battalion (Storm Grayson & Jason Hades) def. Cole Radrick & Sage Philips

* Brubaker def. Jacob Dean

* Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) def. Brubaker vía DQ

* CJ Esparza def. JJ Garrett

* Women’s Championship: Laynie Luck (c) def. Brooke Valentine